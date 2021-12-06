SULLIVAN — William "Bill" Dean Lowe, 87, of Sullivan passed away at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hammond Cemetery, Hammond, IL, with Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429. No visitation will be held. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Sullivan VFW Post #6410. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Bill was born December 11, 1933, in Hammond, IL, the son of Lester William and Theresa Irene Murphy Lowe. He was a proud military veteran and retiree of the U.S. Air Force and also a retiree from Firestone in Decatur, IL. Bill married Cleo Brewster on September 16, 2016, in Sullivan; she survives. He was a member of the Sullivan VFW. Bill enjoyed bingo and loved his pets dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo Brewster; sons: Kenneth (Kimberly) Lowe of Hobart, IN, and Toney Lowe of Arthur; daughters: Beverly (Randall) Riggins of Branson, MO, Terry (Donald) Swaim of Sullivan and Patricia (David) Clifford of Hobart, IN. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 49 years, Sharyn Lowe; sisters: Marilyn Harshbarger and Phyllis Bales; grandson, Brock Riggins; grandson-in-law, Lewis Lingafelter, Jr.; step-son, Thomas Boston; and two loyal dog companions.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
