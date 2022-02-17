DECATUR — William "Bill" Ernest Barnes, 87, passed away February 16, 2022, after a long illness.

Bill was born December 13, 1934, in Decatur, IL, to Lola Dorene (Tolliver) and Willie Lawrence Barnes. He married Jacqueline Jean (O'Dell) Barnes in 1953.

Bill was a well-known face to many in Decatur due to his many years in retail, especially at Sears, where he worked in sales and management positions for 55-years. Bill was a member of New Beginnings Church of God where he volunteered.

Bill was an avid Cubs fan. He also served as an MP in the army reserves from 1957-1962.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and recently by his beloved sister, Betty Heacock.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jacqueline Jean Barnes, Decatur, IL; daughter, Jodi Barnes (JB Maddox) of Athens, GA; daughter, Susan Anderson (Donald Anderson) of Burleson, TX; and William Barnes, Jr. (Stacy Barnes) of Madison, IN; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM March 27, at Macon County Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.