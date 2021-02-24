DECATUR — William "Bill" H. Summers, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Dr., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, and one hour prior to service time on Saturday at Maranatha Assembly of God. Burial will be in Old Stonington Cemetery, Stonington, IL. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable & Scholarship Fund, or Project Purple.

Due to current mitigations, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Bill was born August 27, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Arthur Van and Lucille E. (Brown) Summers. He was a 1966 graduate of Stonington High School. Bill was very handy and could fix anything. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs, and enjoyed watching their games. Bill was a Kentucky Derby enthusiast, attending the Derby every year. He enjoyed going to casinos and dining out with friends. Family was most important to him.