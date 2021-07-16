DECATUR - William "Bill" Raymond Cooke, 85, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Bill will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.

Bill was born on August 11, 1935 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edwin and Hazel (Dickson) Cooke. He married Shirley Dazey in 1958 and later married Marge Hoops in 1986. Bill worked as an accountant for several different firms. He attended Second Church of God and was baptized in the Jordan River. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. Bill enjoyed gospel music, golfing, traveling and was an avid jokester.

Bill is survived by his children: Rick Cooke of Sacramento, CA, Debbie Hart (David) of Federal Way, WA and Brian Cooke (Linda) of Spokane, WA; sister: Mary Toth of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Kiera, Adam, Darlee, Cristina and Samantha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, six sisters and four brothers.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.