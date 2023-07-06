Jan. 17, 1938 - July 4, 2023

DELAND — William "Bill" Sebens, 85, of Deland, passed away at 5:13 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Bill was born January 17, 1938 in Shelbyville, IL to Albert and Ruby (Bales) Sebens.

He is survived by his daughters: Penny Oliger (David) of Mansfield and Wendy Sebens (Jim Darsham) of Monticello; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Walt Sebens (Kay) and Albert Sebens (Jane) both of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Carl and John T. Sebens; and sisters: Edith Shonkwiler, Imogene Secrist, Marie Lark, and Effie Brown.

Bill retired from General Cable after 47 years of service. He was a member of the Monticello Fire Department, the Fireworks Committee, and he enjoyed farming and bowling.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Bement Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monticello Fire Department or an organization of the donor's choice.

