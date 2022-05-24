ASSUMPTION - William "Bill" Wayne Voyles, 77, of Assumption, IL, passed away at 2:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, with loved ones by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with Pastor Dennis Hudson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Wright Cemetery, near Findlay, with military rites performed by the Clarence Bixler Post 409 of Findlay. Memorials may be made in his name for the family and mailed to 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Lockart-Green Funeral Home is assisting the family.