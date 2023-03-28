William "Bill" Wiley
June 27, 1931 - March 26, 2023
SULLIVAN - William "Bill" Wiley, 91, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, in his residence.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with John Plummer and Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until service time. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with military honors conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethany American Legion Post # 507, the Bethany Fire and Ambulance Service, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the donors choice.
View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.