SULLIVAN - William "Bill" Wiley, 91, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with John Plummer and Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until service time. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with military honors conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68.