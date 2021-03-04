DECATUR - William Brandon Atchison, 62, of Decatur passed away March 2, 2021 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brandon was born December 14, 1958 in Decatur, the son of James H. and Sally M. (Burton) Atchison. He was employed with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 363. Brandon enjoyed playing golf, watching Westerns, especially John Wayne movies and was an avid fan of The Andy Griffith Show. His favorite pastime was tormenting his nieces and nephews.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Sally, of Mt. Zion; son, James C. Atchison of Decatur; sister, Holly (Eric) Mowry of Decatur; nieces: Megan Mowry, Allison Bollier, and Morgan Luka; nephew, Michael Mowry; great nieces and nephews: Ellis Luka, Ila Luka, Brently Mowry and Behrit Mowry.

He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Atchison; niece, Erin Mowry; uncle, Bill Burton; and grandparents, Sophronia Burton and William and Louise Atchison.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.