CECELIA, Kentucky - William Charles Stolz, 60, of Cecelia, KY (formerly of Decatur), died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1978.

Will served the people of his community for over 42 years in active retail management. He was an ordained minister who was extremely active in the church. He co-founded Hooray for Heroes, an event which epitomized his love for military, law enforcement, and first responders. He was active with youth baseball and basketball which he coached and officiated.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Charles Stolz.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sheila Stolz; mother, Loretta Elizabeth Stolz of Decatur, IL; Jason (Jessica) Stolz of Richmond, KY; three step children: Brittany (Eric) Sherrard of Elizabethtown, KY; Scott and David Young both of Cecelia, KY; brother Don (Peggy) Stolz of Decatur IL; sister Becky (Kevin) Hardimon of Herrick, IL. He also left seven grandchildren.

The services were held at First Baptist Church in Eastview, KY with burial at Eastview Cemetery in Eastview, KY.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral. com.