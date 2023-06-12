Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Jake Wetterlin officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Masonic rites at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Clarence Bixler American Legion Post #409 in Findlay, IL. Memorials may be given to Clarence Bixler American Legion Honor Guard, Findlay United Methodist Church or Shriners Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Bill was born on June 25, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harry B. and Janet G. McClanahan Land. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 1947. Bill developed an early interest in airplanes and passed his private pilot test on his 17th birthday. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1947, and was an Aircraft Electrician for his 20 year career. During his military career he completed four years of overseas service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired in 1968. His last years of employment were with the Mt. Zion School District. During retirement, Bill became an avid hobby woodworker and built many flag cases for veterans. Bill was a member of the Findlay United Methodist Church, Clarence Bixler American Legion Post #409 of Findlay, Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 of Shelbyville, Ansar Shrine of Springfield, VFW International and Experimental Aircraft Association. He married Sharon K. Knierim on October 2, 1981.