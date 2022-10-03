April 6, 1937 - Oct. 1, 2022

DECATUR — William "Cobbs" Otto Leigh, 85, of Decatur, passed away October 1, 2022 at 8:03 a.m. at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

He was born on April 6, 1937 in Ramsey, IL, a son of the late Earl and Mary (Hill) Leigh.

He graduated from Ramsey High School with Class of 1955. He married Fonda Scott, they later divorced. He then married the former Janice Ross on May 29, 1978 in Maroa, IL. She survives.

He retired as a Millwright at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL and was a member of the United Auto Workers.

Bill attended Grace Baptist Church in Decatur and enjoyed antique cars. He spent several weekends showing his cars at antique shows with his wife and his late brother, Delbert.

He is survived by his wife, Janice of Decatur, IL; children: Kelli Ann Ransdell of Nokomis, IL and Mitch (David Hiser) Leigh of Independence, KY; grandchildren: Joshua Leigh, Terin Leigh, Korey Ransdell, Karri Smith, Kacie Christian; great-grandchildren: Kamden Ransdell, Kiylah Ransdell, Leigha Smith, Lexie Smith, Lakelynn Christian; siblings: Mary Della Hahn of Nokomis and June DeWerff of Nokomis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, William "Butch" Leigh, Jr. in 2001, brothers, Robert Earl, Ralph, Carl, Gene, and Delbert Leigh; sister, Stella McLean.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis, IL, Rev. Dr. Ryan Follis will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Nokomis City Cemetery. The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to the family.