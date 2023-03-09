March 3, 1941 - March 6, 2023

DECATUR — William David "Dave" Schonert, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 6, 2023, at The Loft, Decatur, IL.

Dave was born March 3, 1941 in Olney, IL, the son of Homer Frederick and Ethel (Marks) Schonert. He married Carol Sue Clark on May 5, 1963, at Oak Grove Church of the Nazarene, Decatur, IL.

Dave was a veteran in the Army National Guard serving at Fort Leonard Wood.

Dave worked as a mechanic for 30 years at Northtown Ford, for Ed Hazelhurst, who generously sponsored several "once in a lifetime" fishing trips to God's Lake, Canandian Province of Manitoba. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and went on several fishing trips with oldest and dearest friend, Jim Schuyler.

Surviving are his wife, Carol; daughter, Maria Schonert; and nieces and nephews: Leigh Anderson (Steve), Paula Douglas (Greg), Tina McDaniel (Larry), Terry Oyler (Lori), Tami Eaton, Steve Oyler (Christina), Lisa Seeman (Jeff); sister-in-law Goldie Dolores Oyler; special neighbors, Patty and Paul Martin, among other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert "Bob" Neil; sister, Janet Schonert Shelby; sisters-in-law: Sue Schonert, Judy Schonert; and friend, Jim Schuyler.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Meyers Cemetery in Herrick, IL.

Condolences may be left to Dave's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.