William David Lowe
0 entries

William David Lowe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- William David Lowe, 93 of Decatur died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Lincolnshire Place.

Funeral service 10:00 am. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Moundford Free Methodist Church (1803 E. Mound Road Decatur, IL. 62526). Visitation 5 to 7 pm. Friday at the church. Burial Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials to Moundford Free Methodist Church or Lincolnshire Place. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care in charge of arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News