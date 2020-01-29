You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- William David Lowe, 93 of Decatur died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Lincolnshire Place.
Funeral service 10:00 am. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Moundford Free Methodist Church (1803 E. Mound Road Decatur, IL. 62526). Visitation 5 to 7 pm. Friday at the church. Burial Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials to Moundford Free Methodist Church or Lincolnshire Place. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care in charge of arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
