DECATUR — William E. “Bill” Kistler, 82, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Bill was born July 14, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Henry Elvin and Ellen Mae (Bobb) Kistler. Bill was the owner/operator and president of Kistler Mobile Homes and then worked in sales at Crown Toyota. He married Sally A. Fletcher on August 8, 1958.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Sally of Forsyth; daughters: Debra (Dave) Weatherford of TX and Lori Kistler of Rantoul; grandson, Anthony (Kristin) Hillen; great granddaughters: Maeve Hillen and Marlow Hillen; brother, Ronald Kistler of FL; other relatives and friends.
Keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.