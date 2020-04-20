× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — William E. “Bill” Kistler, 82, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Bill was born July 14, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Henry Elvin and Ellen Mae (Bobb) Kistler. Bill was the owner/operator and president of Kistler Mobile Homes and then worked in sales at Crown Toyota. He married Sally A. Fletcher on August 8, 1958.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Sally of Forsyth; daughters: Debra (Dave) Weatherford of TX and Lori Kistler of Rantoul; grandson, Anthony (Kristin) Hillen; great granddaughters: Maeve Hillen and Marlow Hillen; brother, Ronald Kistler of FL; other relatives and friends.

Keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

