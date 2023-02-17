Aug. 12, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2023

DECATUR — William E. "Bill" Suhl, 69, of Decatur, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bill was born August 12, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of William A. and Margaret (Spicer) Suhl. He married Donna C. Moreton on January 18, 1974. Bill owned and operated Suhl Auto Repair. He enjoyed restoring antique cars.

Surviving is his wife, Donna of Decatur; son, William J. Suhl (Erica) of Decatur; beloved granddaughter, Bailey Suhl of Decatur; sisters: Sheila Jewell of Long Creek and Sharon Aull of Lexington, OK; also surviving are his beloved sisters and brothers-in-law.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.