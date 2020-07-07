× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - William E. “Earl” Brown, 97 of Decatur and formerly of Winchester passed away early Saturday July 4, 2020 in Decatur. He was born in Scott County the son of the late Arthur and Lillie Owens Brown. He attended Big Swan country school and served his country as a US Army Staff Sergeant and Squad Leader in Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns. He married Delores Neff August 16, 1947. He was a farmer. He enjoyed bird hunting, pitching horse shoes, bowling and watching Cardinal baseball. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Decatur and the American Legion.

Surviving is his wife Delores at home, their children; Bill Brown of Jacksonville, Russell (Dianna) Brown of Kenney, Ronnie (Vickie) Brown of Jacksonville, Brenda Moore of Decatur, Don (Francie)) Brown of Decatur, Gloria Brown of Decatur, Bruce Brown of Warrensburg, Rich (Madonna) Brown of Warrensburg, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and his brother Glenn Brown of Pennsylvania. Preceding him in death was a son Gary Brown, great grandson Brody Brown, 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 am until the time of the service.

Memorials can be made to Temple Baptist Church or St Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com

