William E. Higgins

OREANA -- William “Bill” E. Higgins, formerly of Oreana and Northbrook, Illinois, went to be with his friend Jesus on Sunday, December 29th.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Savoy. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m., in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Savoy or the Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).