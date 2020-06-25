× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — William E. Penhallegon, born in Decatur, IL, July 31, 1945, died on Monday June 22 at 5:35 PM with family by his side. He was 74 years old.

Funeral services for family and friends will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with burial following in Fairlawn Cemetery.

Bill, as he was called by friends and family, was a farmer in Macon County for most of his adult life. He started working for his father, E. England Penhallegon, on the family farm in 1973. He loved working with his father and brother Pat, being outdoors, and solving all of the practical, technical, and mechanical challenges associated with farming. He was deeply engrained in the profession, having served as a board member and Vice President of the Macon County Farm Bureau, and served on the boards of the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, First National Bank (later Busey Bank), Decatur Memorial Hospital, and the Country Club of Decatur.

Bill graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1963, and attended Denison University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He was also a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and the infamous secret society of the Wingless Angels.