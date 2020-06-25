DECATUR — William E. Penhallegon, born in Decatur, IL, July 31, 1945, died on Monday June 22 at 5:35 PM with family by his side. He was 74 years old.
Funeral services for family and friends will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with burial following in Fairlawn Cemetery.
Bill, as he was called by friends and family, was a farmer in Macon County for most of his adult life. He started working for his father, E. England Penhallegon, on the family farm in 1973. He loved working with his father and brother Pat, being outdoors, and solving all of the practical, technical, and mechanical challenges associated with farming. He was deeply engrained in the profession, having served as a board member and Vice President of the Macon County Farm Bureau, and served on the boards of the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, First National Bank (later Busey Bank), Decatur Memorial Hospital, and the Country Club of Decatur.
Bill graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1963, and attended Denison University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He was also a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and the infamous secret society of the Wingless Angels.
He entered the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant after college from 1968 to 1971, having one tour of duty in Korea. When he returned home he managed the Service Department at Miles Chevrolet from 1971 to 1973, before working for the family farm.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on cars and boats, woodworking, and golf; and shared his pastimes with those around him.
He is survived by his wife: Carol (Peach) Penhallegon, two sons: Eric (Kate) and Stephen, brother: G. Patton Penhallegon, sister: Barbara (Tom) McKay, and grandchildren: Eleanor, William, Mason, Rose, and Addison.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, E. England Penhallegon, Barbara Patton Penhallegon, and his Aunt Janet Patton Rhea.
Our special thanks to the Emergency Department at St. Mary's Hospital, the 6th floor nurses and doctors, Pain Center doctors and nurses, Decatur Fire Department, and Decatur Ambulance Service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
