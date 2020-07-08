× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — William E. Sandage, 62, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 4, 2020 at his residence.

Bill was born March 22, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the son of, David Earl and Linda (Edgecombe) Sandage. He married Patricia “Pat” Goodall, April 20, 2001 in Decatur, IL.

Bill was a carpenter by trade. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife, Pat; father and stepmother, David Earl and Rosalyn Sandage; children, Tameika D. Browning of Jacksonville, FL, Jacob A. Goodall of Decatur, IL, Daniel R. Diggs of Decatur, IL, Amanda L. Tuttle of Decatur, IL; siblings, Rebecca Whitehurst (Gary) of Blue Mound, IL, David Sandage of Decatur, IL, Michael J. Sandage of Decatur, IL, Andrew Alexander (Kristen) of Warrensburg, IL, Lisa Uraimov (Ravshawn) of Russia; grandchildren Matthew and Cassius Browning, Bradley and Andrew Tuttle and Kasandra Goodall.

He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Susan Edens.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Inurnment will be on a later date at Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed. The use of facemasks is required.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

