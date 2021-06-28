William Eugene Boudell

Born on January 1, 1932 to Floyd E. Boudell, Sr. and Edna A. Slifer in Pana. IL. He attended Mt. Zion schools. Served in the Korean War, a decorated war hero. Retired from Illinois Central Railroad. He had a great sense of humor, fished and hunted. Loved the great outdoors. A man's man.

He's survived by four children: William Garrett, Pamela Maxwell, Vicki Clark and Christina Hobson. There were many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many. We will miss you Dad.