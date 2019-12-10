DECATUR — William Eugene Wade, 88, of Sullivan formerly of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
William was born July 19, 1931, in Decatur, the son of Edward and Mildred I. (Marcus) Wade. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, William worked as a letter carrier for 36 plus years. He was an avid bowler and member of Central Christian Church, Macon Lodge #0008, Korean War Veterans Association, and American Legion Post #105. William married Beverly A. Jones on February 3, 1952 and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2016.
Surviving are his daughter, Deborah (Dean, Jr.) Mesnard; sons: Stuart (Brenda) Wade, Rick (Karen) Wade, and Bob (Carol Ann) Wade; grandchildren: Morgan (Joey) Orr, Malyssa Wade, LeeAnn (Laymond) Leaks, Wade Zerfowski, Chad (Christi) Wade, Michelle Wade, and Seth Wade; great grandchildren: Alex Wade, Kholbe Leaks, Lilly Leaks, Kaitlyn Zerfowski, Keylee Zerfowski, and Trevon Wade; great-great granddaughter, Brynlei Shaw; step grandchildren: Toni Murphy, Katie Galbraith, Katie Grossman, and Emily Brown; step great grandchildren: Kelsey Lillico, Ashley Lillico, Chase Lillico, Abilynn Galbraith, McKaylee Murphy, Maddy Stirmell, and Audrey Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
William was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Visitation will be from 10 am until the service time at 11 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will take place in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to National Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.