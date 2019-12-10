DECATUR — William Eugene Wade, 88, of Sullivan formerly of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

William was born July 19, 1931, in Decatur, the son of Edward and Mildred I. (Marcus) Wade. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, William worked as a letter carrier for 36 plus years. He was an avid bowler and member of Central Christian Church, Macon Lodge #0008, Korean War Veterans Association, and American Legion Post #105. William married Beverly A. Jones on February 3, 1952 and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2016.

Surviving are his daughter, Deborah (Dean, Jr.) Mesnard; sons: Stuart (Brenda) Wade, Rick (Karen) Wade, and Bob (Carol Ann) Wade; grandchildren: Morgan (Joey) Orr, Malyssa Wade, LeeAnn (Laymond) Leaks, Wade Zerfowski, Chad (Christi) Wade, Michelle Wade, and Seth Wade; great grandchildren: Alex Wade, Kholbe Leaks, Lilly Leaks, Kaitlyn Zerfowski, Keylee Zerfowski, and Trevon Wade; great-great granddaughter, Brynlei Shaw; step grandchildren: Toni Murphy, Katie Galbraith, Katie Grossman, and Emily Brown; step great grandchildren: Kelsey Lillico, Ashley Lillico, Chase Lillico, Abilynn Galbraith, McKaylee Murphy, Maddy Stirmell, and Audrey Brown.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.