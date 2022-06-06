Jan. 25, 1937 - June, 2, 2022

KENNEY — William F. "Bill" Morse, 85, of Kenney, IL, passed away at 9:11 AM Thursday, June, 2, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Paster Bob Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL. Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial may be directed to the Kenney Heritage Association or the Kenney Fire Department.

Bill was born January 25, 1937, in Kenney, IL, the son of Leroy "Roy" and Evelyn (Dever) Morse. He married Shirley Diane Boyd in 1958 in Kenney, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Morse, Kenney, IL; son, Rodney (Bobbi) Morse; three grandchildren: Andrea Morse, Haley (Matt) Leimbach, and Jacob Morse; four great-grandchildren: Alex and Logan Deerwester and Walker and Emma Leimbach; brother, Mike Morse; sisters: Joan Morse and Betty Gaultney; and sister-in-law, Ronda Morse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Bill worked for many years retiring from the Clinton High School Custodial Department. He served for 32-years on the Kenney Fire Department, 33-years on the Cemetery Board, and 22-years on the Kenney Heritage Association where he currently served as its Vice-President.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.