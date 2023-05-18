Nov. 22, 1927 - May 17, 2023

DECATUR — William Frederick "Bill" Schwesig, 95, of Decatur, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Imboden Creek Living Center.

Funeral service to celebrate Bill's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Grace Methodist Church, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard or the American Legion Scholarship Fund 1535 Legion Drive Decatur, IL, 62521.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bill was born in Decatur, November 22, 1927, the son of Fred O. and Anna Schwesig. He held a BS Degree in Administrative Engineering from Millikin University. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force 1946 to 1947 and U.S. Army Field Artillery 1950 to 1952. Bill worked for A.E. Staley as a Project Engineer for thirty-six years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Grace Methodist Church. He also was a member and former Commander of American Legion Post 105, and a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. He married Kathryn Jean Sanders in August of 1950, and she preceded him in death in April of 1981. He then married Shirley Ann Bushman in December of 1982.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley; children: William Alan Schwesig (Mark) of Chicago, Lori Ann Shaw (Nick) of Tullahoma, TN, Julie Kay Schwesig of Decatur, Scott David Schwesig (Rebecca) of St. Charles, MO, Diane Bushman of Decatur, Paul Bushman (Susan) of Moweaqua; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and son, Thomas Michael Schwesig; stepdaughters: Marcia Bushman and Carol Moore.

