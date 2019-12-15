William F. Burke

Bill was born on December 31, 1930 in Westervelt, IL, the son of Ross Loren “Peck” and Hazel (Seigfreid) Burke. He graduated from Westervelt High School in the Class of 1948. Bill was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and worked on airplanes stateside while in the military. After the service, Bill went to auto body and fender school in Chicago, IL. He returned to Shelbyville, and worked for the Oliver Corporation and then as a carpenter for Burk and Robbins. Bill later worked as a machinist and as a millwright for Borg Warner in Decatur and as a machine operator for Continental Bondware in Shelbyville, IL. Bill retired from the State of Illinois Department of Conservation, in Bethany, IL. He was a member of Shelby Christian Church and Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 both in Shelbyville, IL and served on the Shelby County Republican Central Committee for many years. Bill enjoyed cars and all types of automobile racing. He attended the Indy 500 with his son, Pat, for many years as well as dirt track races throughout the area. He married Clara B. Forsythe on June 6, 1954. She died on September 28, 2018.