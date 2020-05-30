ATWOOD -- William “Frank” Bragg, 90, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 10:22 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL.
Frank was born January 29, 1930 in Decatur, IL, the son of William M. and Marie Wharton Bragg. He married Betty A. Dukeman on August 8, 1948 at Lake Fork Church, rural Atwood, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons: Mark (Tammy Lentz) Bragg of Charleston and Michael (Debra) Bragg of Chicago, grandchildren: Jonathan (Nikki) Bragg, Erin “Maggie” (Kosta) Demopoulos and Matthew (Molly) Bragg, great-grandchildren: Tegan Bragg, Braxton Bragg, Nikolas, Astraia, Ioanna and Levin Demopoulos, sister: Marilyn Roze of New Preston, CT, nephews and niece: Scott (Marie) Roze, Todd Roze, Russell (Sheri) Dukeman, Cheryl (John) Franks and Joe (Karen) Dukeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Frank farmed all of his life, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the United Church of Atwood where he served as chairman of the building committee during the construction of the new church. Frank loved antique tractors, especially Oliver tractors and was a member of the I & I Tractor Club for many years. He was a longtime member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau.
Frank was an experienced private pilot who loved flying. He was a member of the Flying Farmers of America. Frank flew several times throughout the United States. He and Betty also toured Mexico in his private plane.
Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Atwood.
Private family services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligosssshraderfh.com
