DECATUR — William H. "Bill" Maxwell, 73, of Decatur, died August 20, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services, with full military honors by the Macon County Honor Guard, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Macon County Honor Guard or American Cancer Society.

Bill was born on December 13, 1947, the son of Howard and Helen (Whittington) Maxwell, Jr. He married Sandra Sue Mink on November 24, 1968. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post #105 of Decatur, IL.

Surviving is his wife, Sue; sons: Alan (Amy) Maxwell of Suwanee, GA and Bradley Maxwell of New Orleans, LA; and grandsons: Tristan and Brandon Maxwell of Suwanee, GA.

Preceding Bill were his parents and sister, Sandra.

The family requests that attendees please wear masks as there will be fragile people in attendance.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.