CLINTON - William I. “Bill” North, 92 of Clinton, IL passed away 4:28 PM July 18, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.
Services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton, IL with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10 – 11 AM, Wednesday at the church. Face masks will be required at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Bill North Memorial Fund.Bill was born August 31, 1927 in Clinton, IL the son of Erva C. and Dorothy (West) North. He married Glenda Doris Hearon January 31, 1947 in Clinton, IL. She passed away July 7, 2016.
Survivors include his daughter, Beth (James)Wade, Maroa, IL; grandchildren: Brandon Thomas, Chandler, AZ; George Brown, Goodyear, AZ; Melinda (Bill) Akers, Clinton, IL; Katlin (Seth) Coakley, Clinton, IL; and Kendall Owen, Port Orchard, WA, along with 8 great grandchildren; and brother, James (Martha) North, Clinton, ILHe was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Christy North-Owen, and granddaughter, Brooke R. Thomas, and brother, Donald North.
Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton, IL where he served in several capacities. He worked on the Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Revere Copper & Brass, Inc., Clinton, IL. Bill was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
