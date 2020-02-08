William J. "Bill" Crist
0 entries

William J. "Bill" Crist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William J. "Bill" Crist

DECATUR -- William J. “Bill” Crist, 84, of Decatur, passed away Thursday,

February 6, 2020.Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 am until the service time of 11 am at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

View the complete obituary and share condolences and memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Crist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News