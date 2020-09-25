× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — William John Bowman, 83, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by his loving family.

William was born July 22, 1937 in Decatur to William Charles and Margaret Geraldine (Hazelrigg) Bowman. He married Nancy Lee Barding on November 22, 1958, in Decatur. William was a lineman for Illinois Power Company and retired in 1996. He was a member of IBEW Local 51 and Farm Bureau. William was an avid fisherman, hunter, scuba diver, motocross and monster truck enthusiast, loved the outdoors and was a true family man that enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Nancy; four children: William “Billy” (Tammy) Bowman, Derek (Lisa) Bowman, Lisa (Jeff) Mahon and Lori (Phil, dcd.) Bowman; six grandchildren: Cassy (Stephen) Simmoneau, Bryce (Mackenzie) Bowman, Brianna Mahon, Seth Bowman, Blake Bowman and Zach Bowman; three great-grandchildren: Tyson Simmoneau, Raelynn Bowman and Cayden Bowman; and two brothers: Tim (Sue) Bowman and Delvan “Deb” (Cyndi) Bowman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Phil Henington; one brother, Erroll Lee Bowman and one sister, Patricia Koshinski.

Honoring William Bowman's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.