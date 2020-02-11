William K. Cutler

Bill was born on March 14, 1925 in his family's home in Lakewood, IL, the son of Robert Lincoln and Bessie Mary (Christy) Cutler. Bill graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Illinois. Following high school, he began working nationwide as an apprentice surveyor. His training was suspended so that he could enter into service for his country. He fought in all five major campaigns on the European front with the Army's 195 Field Artillery during World War II. He married Opal B. Higginbotham on November 19, 1947 at the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, IL. Bill and his wife Opal owned and managed the Hilltop Restaurant in Potosi, WI. Bill worked for the Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford until his retirement. As a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL, he was active in the 3 M's, was an usher, and enjoyed time with the Men's Group. Bill and Opal were very involved in the Sons of Norway, planning and hosting ethnic dinners. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Cowden, IL, where he was recognized as being a 50 year member. Bill also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where he held many chairs including the Worthy Patron. He was also a member of the DAV, as a disabled American Veteran. As an officer, he served the members of UAW 592.He loved his family and they were his world. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great granddaughter. He enjoyed fishing and camping, bird watching, bike riding, wood working, golf, traveling, and volunteering at his great granddaughter's school. Bill enjoyed the many winters he and Opal spent in Florida.