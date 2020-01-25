DECATUR -- William L. ‘Bill' Krigbaum, 66, of Decatur, passed away 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to reedfuneralhome.net.
Mr. Krigbaum was born June 6, 1953 in Decatur, the son of William Lutz Krigbaum III and Marian Hartman Krigbaum. Bill was a supervisor of Brass Foundry for Mueller Company in Decatur. He married Tina Copeland on June 21, 1974 at Monticello, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife Tina; son Thomas William Krigbaum of Decatur; daughter Breanne Krigbaum of Springfield, Missouri; daughter-in-law Gina Krigbaum of Warrensburg; grandchildren Quinten, Jakob and Jared Krigbaum; brother Karl Krigbaum of Jacksonville, Illinois; sister Amy Grant of Florida and a brother-in-law James Bleavins of Cerro Gordo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
