William L. Oliver

DECATUR — William L. Oliver, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 7, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born November 7, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the son of Herbert O. and Glacia L. (Sunderland) Oliver.

He married Patricia Smith on May 15, 1973, in Springfield, IL, and she preceded him in death.

Bill was a member of Free Will Baptist Church and attended South Shores Christian Church. William was an avid bowler when he was younger.

Surviving are his brother, David Oliver of San Antonio, TX, sister-in-law, Kay (Oliver) O'Donnell of Champaign, IL; 13 nieces and nephews and several cousins

Bill decided to have his body donated to science. Private services will be held at a later date.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of William.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

