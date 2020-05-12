LINCOLN -- William L. Shriver, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Generations at Lincoln.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
William Lee Shriver was born January 15, 1942, in Flora, Ill., the son of Sanford William and Helen Evelyn Trago Shriver. He was united in marriage with Dorothy Sidney on December 23, 2018. She survives.
Also surviving is his daughter: Christine (Mark) Barringer; three grandchildren: Heather (Josh) Urbanowicz , Jessica Wolfe, and Kelsey (fiance Brian Wells) Wolfe; six great-grandchildren: Hunter, Bryan, Logan, Aubrey, Wesley, and Everleigh; one brother: Sanford (Linda) Shriver; and two sisters: Evelyn Baxter and Diane (Mike) Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother-in-law, Jerry Baxter.
Mr. Shriver owned and operated a Texaco Gas Station in Lake Havasu, Ariz. He enjoyed camping and fishing.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.