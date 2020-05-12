× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

LINCOLN -- William L. Shriver, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Generations at Lincoln.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

William Lee Shriver was born January 15, 1942, in Flora, Ill., the son of Sanford William and Helen Evelyn Trago Shriver. He was united in marriage with Dorothy Sidney on December 23, 2018. She survives.

Also surviving is his daughter: Christine (Mark) Barringer; three grandchildren: Heather (Josh) Urbanowicz , Jessica Wolfe, and Kelsey (fiance Brian Wells) Wolfe; six great-grandchildren: Hunter, Bryan, Logan, Aubrey, Wesley, and Everleigh; one brother: Sanford (Linda) Shriver; and two sisters: Evelyn Baxter and Diane (Mike) Mayfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother-in-law, Jerry Baxter.

Mr. Shriver owned and operated a Texaco Gas Station in Lake Havasu, Ariz. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Shriver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.