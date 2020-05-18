William L. Walton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT AUBURN -- William L. “Willy” Walton 67, of Rural Mt. Auburn, IL passed away at 6:45 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service will be held in Todd's Point Cemetery, Findlay, IL with military honors provided by the US Marine Corps. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Willy was born April 10, 1953, in Macon County, IL. He retired from PPG after 37 years of service. He served in the US Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War veteran. He married Dianna Beabout on April 22, 1972. Willy was an amateur archeologist, a beekeeper, and outdoorsman. He loved farming in his garden raising a variety of crops. His family was his number one passion.

Surviving are his wife: Dianna of Rural Mt. Auburn, sons: Joshua Walton (Samantha) of Granite City, IL and Travis Walton (Teri) of Decatur, IL; brother: Jack “Denny” Walton Jr. (Peggy) of North Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren: Faith Walton, Ethyan DeLaughter, Elizabeth Walton, Emmersyn Walton, and Ella Walton; great-grandson: Joseph Allen; soul brother: Richard Harper (Shelly).

Willy was preceded in death by his parents and aunts: Jane Chapman and Judy Jones.

