William L. Walton

MOUNT AUBURN -- William L. “Willy” Walton 67, of Rural Mt. Auburn, IL passed away at 6:45 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.
A private family graveside service will be held in Todd's Point Cemetery, Findlay, IL with military honors provided by the US Marine Corps. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Willy was born April 10, 1953, in Macon County, IL. He retired from PPG after 37 years of service. He served in the US Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War veteran. He married Dianna Beabout on April 22, 1972. Willy was an amateur archeologist, a beekeeper, and outdoorsman. He loved farming in his garden raising a variety of crops. His family was his number one passion.
Surviving are his wife: Dianna of Rural Mt. Auburn, sons: Joshua Walton (Samantha) of Granite City, IL and Travis Walton (Teri) of Decatur, IL; brother: Jack “Denny” Walton Jr. (Peggy) of North Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren: Faith Walton, Ethyan DeLaughter, Elizabeth Walton, Emmersyn Walton, and Ella Walton; great-grandson: Joseph Allen; soul brother: Richard Harper (Shelly).
Willy was preceded in death by his parents and aunts: Jane Chapman and Judy Jones.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.