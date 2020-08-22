William Lewis Hall

Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1967-1970, and was stationed in the Republic of Vietnam as a Communications Technician from 1968-1969 for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. Bill obtained the rank of Sergeant and served as a Training Non-Commissioned Officer at Fort Lewis Washington until he was honorably discharged in 1970.

Bill married Susan Michelle Payton in Decatur, Illinois on May 21, 1983, who survives to mourn his loss. Bill and Susan attended undergraduate, graduate, and law school together, and then ran a law practice side by side. They were true partners in all aspects of life.

In addition to his wife, Bill leaves two brothers, Nicholas P. Hall of Wisconsin, and Mike D. (Joni) Hall of Michigan; a daughter from his first marriage, Jodi M. Hall of Springfield; a niece, Christine N. Hall of South Carolina; a nephew, Jeffrey A. (Brooke) Hall of Springfield, a brother-in-law, Stephen M. Payton of Decatur; and countless friends.