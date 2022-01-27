LOS FRESNOS, Texas — William Louis Kuntz 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022. William was born in Decatur, IL, on February 18, 1934 to Harold "Harry" Kuntz and Betty Kuntz.

William received his Bachelor's from Millikin University in Decatur, IL, served as a Specialist 5 in the United States Army and retired as a Food Service Manager. He attended and served at First Baptist Church of Los Fresnos. William had a love for gardening and enjoyed watching Westerns & War stories and reading.

William was preceded in death by his mother & father, and sister Helen Young.

He is survived by his wife Louise M. Kuntz as well by his children: Dave (Trina), Michael (Myriam), Eric (Debbie), and Brian (Lisa); grandchildren: Chelsea, Caity (Matt), Hailey, Victoria, Isaac, Matthew; step-grandchildren: Isaiah (Maureen), and Zackery (Sam). A close friend Bill Burge.

The Kuntz family like to express their gratitude to the Los Fresnos EMT, Harlingen Medical Center Staff, Retama Manor Nursing Home, and the staff at Valley Baptist Dialysis. Thanks to Dr. Oorjitham, Dr. Sanusi, Dr. Yarley, and Dr. McCormick.

A memorial service will be held for William L. Kuntz on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Los Fresnos (300 E Ocean Blvd, Los Fresnos, TX 78566). Immediately following the Memorial service, William will receive his Military Honors.

Funeral services are under the care of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Blvd., Los Fresnos, Texas (956)254-2099.