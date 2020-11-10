DECATUR — William Louis "Lou" Maxey, 79, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family visitation and services will be held on Wednesday (11-11-2020), at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Lou was born on November 4, 1940 in Kinmundy, IL, the son of James Burdette and Vera (Morris) Maxey. He married Barbara Ann Gentry on September 26, 1959 in Kinmundy, IL.

Memorials in Lou's name may go to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Lou was with the Decatur Fire Department for 35 years and retired as Battalion Chief at station #1. He had a variety of jobs, played basketball, was a basketball referee, special education swimming coach, enjoyed fishing and hunting with his hunting dogs, Bluegrass music, riding motorcycles, playing ping-pong at the firehouse, and was an avid Cardinals fan. Lou was a 32nd degree Mason, Ansar Shriner, and played in the Oriental band.

Lou is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Anita Maxey Bridge and husband Scott of Decatur, IL, son Martin Louis Maxey and wife Janet of Mt. Zion, IL, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Lou was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Charles Bassett and James Morris Maxey. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.