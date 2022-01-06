DECATUR — William Lynn Cazier died January 3, 2022.
Lynn married Dori in March 1984, and was a life-long member of First Christian Church in Decatur. They lived in Piatt County for 20 years. In 2003, Lynn and family moved to Kenya where they served as missionaries for 19 years.
He loved big. Lived fully. And never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Dori; daughters: Crystal (Hdavid Garcia), Leslie (Ben Nuss), and Cara; grandchildren: Naomi, Jubilee, Elliot, and Isai; brother, Mark; and sister, Kim.
Celebration of life service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church in Decatur. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church for mission projects in Kenya.
