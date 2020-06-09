William M. Fornwalt

FORSYTH — William M. “Bill” Fornwalt, 61, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in his home of an apparent heart attack.
Bill was born March 23, 1959, in Decatur, the son of Leon and Ruby (Tucker) Fornwalt. Bill worked as a security guard at ADM for over 30 years.
Surviving are his parents, Leon and Ruby Fornwalt of Decatur; sister, Elaine (Bud) Cripe of Decatur; many other relatives and friends. Bill was very friendly, dependable, thoughtful, always willing to lend a helping hand, and treated everyone as an equal.
Private family graveside services will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.
Services provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
