William P. “Bill” Taylor

Bill was born February 25, 1934, in Springfield, IL, the son of Lester P. and Tressie M. (Crafton) Taylor. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, was a veteran of the Naval Reserve and worked as a systems analyst at A.E. Staley before retiring. Bill married Elizabeth M. “Liz” Johnson on April 15, 1955, and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.