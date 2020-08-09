DECATUR - William P. “Bill” Taylor, 86, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, August 7, 2020.
Bill was born February 25, 1934, in Springfield, IL, the son of Lester P. and Tressie M. (Crafton) Taylor. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, was a veteran of the Naval Reserve and worked as a systems analyst at A.E. Staley before retiring. Bill married Elizabeth M. “Liz” Johnson on April 15, 1955, and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are his children: Les (Karen) Taylor of Decatur, Lee Taylor of Decatur and Becky (Jeff) Miterko of NM; grandchildren: Brad and Lindsey Taylor, Justin and Jeff Taylor, and Zach and Taylor Miterko; seven great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be 10 am Friday, August 14, 2020, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
