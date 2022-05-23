March 27, 1959 - Nov. 29, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, FL — William Patrick "Pat" Bell, 62, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg. Pat was born in Decatur, IL in 1959.
Pat's complete obituary was originally printed on February 18, 2022. We are now providing updated information for his funeral arrangements.
A visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Decatur, IL, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held afterwards at 10:00 AM. After the Mass, burial will then take place at Calvary Cemetery in Pana, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Patrick's School in Decatur, IL, or the charity of your choice.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Decatur is assisting with the arrangements.