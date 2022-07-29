William Peitzmann

William served in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time serving his country and later in life, he enjoyed sharing stories about his service time. He retired from Caterpillar after 40 years. He was a dedicated employee and traveled around the world while employed there. William was a member of the John's United Church of Christ. He loved the Illini, Chicago Bears and New York Yankees. He attended games for as long as he could and after that, he watched all the games he could. William was a generous person, who loved helping others, which included coaching his boys ball teams. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.