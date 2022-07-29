Jan. 16, 1942 - July 26, 2022
DECATUR - William Peitzmann, 80, of Decatur, formerly of Pana, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in HSHS Good Shephard Hospital, Shelbyville.
He was born January 16, 1942, in Pana to the late Henry and Rose (Schnieder) Peitzmann. William married Judy Kolesar on August 1, 1965 and she survives in Decatur.
William served in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time serving his country and later in life, he enjoyed sharing stories about his service time. He retired from Caterpillar after 40 years. He was a dedicated employee and traveled around the world while employed there. William was a member of the John's United Church of Christ. He loved the Illini, Chicago Bears and New York Yankees. He attended games for as long as he could and after that, he watched all the games he could. William was a generous person, who loved helping others, which included coaching his boys ball teams. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his sons: Chris (Lisa) Peitzmann, Forsyth, IL, and Mike (Michelle) Peitzmann, Johnson City, TN, and grandchildren: Leah Peitzmann, Sam Peitzmann and Ray Peitzmann. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry "Hank" Pietzman.
Per William's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date with inurnment in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.
Memorials in William's honor may be made to the American Heart Association, and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family, www.mdfh.com.
