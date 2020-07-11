William Price Little

He attended Lincoln Junior College and Millikin University, and a few years later joined the US Air Force as an electronics fire control technician. Like so many other Vietnam veterans, doing his part and serving his country were some of his proudest moments.

Upon returning home from the war, he was the Regional Sales Manager for Elaine Powers Figure Salon with territories from Idaho Falls to West Palm Beach, Florida. With his savvy salesmanship, he went on to own and operate a number of Tami Reni Figure Salons and was a successful businessman. He also went on to own his own company, Litter Gitters, established in 1973, and was the owner/operator of My Sisters Night Club, as well as Vice President and partner of Astrographics Inc. Bill proved himself to be a worthy entrepreneur and believed in giving back to his community. He donated the services of his street sweeping company to the Decatur Celebration and Gusmacker tournaments for years, and also sponsored Junior Dragsters. He donated to the NHRA, YMCA, Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic, and local food banks. He helped with many fundraisers, as well as always lending a helping hand to friends.

Bill was a man of faith and a member of the Garver Brick United Methodist Church. He made it a point to attend church as often as he could, even when his health was starting to decline.