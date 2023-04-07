Aug. 9, 1943 - March 30, 2023

William Richard Huff was born August 9, 1943, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He passed away at home peacefully March 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill graduated from MacArthur High School in 1961, where he played baseball and football, and went on to graduate from Michigan State University. Upon graduation, he returned to Decatur joining Huff Lumber Company and became the 4th Huff family member to operate the business. He was a former president of the Illinois Lumber & Material Dealers Association and named Lumberman of the year in 2003. Bill loved the outdoors - canoeing, fishing, being in the woods. He surprised everyone by achieving his dream of earning his private pilot's license.

He was preceded in passing by his mother Camilla; and father, Richard William Huff. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Huff; son, Sam Huff; brother, John Huff; in-Law, Diana Huff; grandchildren: Sage and Coral Huff; aunt, Dorothy Morey; and his very special cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research; or the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for spinal cord injury research.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

