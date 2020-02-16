William Robert Davis

You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- William Robert “Billy Bob” Davis, 87, of Bement, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bement Health Care Center, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Billy Bob Davis will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Harbor Light Hospice, Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter or Cerro Gordo Brethren Church. The family of Billy Bob Davis is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.