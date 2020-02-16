William Robert Davis

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Billy Bob Davis will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Harbor Light Hospice, Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter or Cerro Gordo Brethren Church. The family of Billy Bob Davis is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.