WINDSOR — William Robert Hicks, 94, of Windsor, passed away 10:19 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home in Windsor.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to the Windsor American Legion Post #725 or to the Sullivan American Legion Post #68.
William was born December 3, 1925, in Mt. Vernon; the son of June Clifford and Ollie Mae (Moyer) Hicks. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He married Dora Alice (Baker) Buxton in 1980 in Decatur; she survives. William enjoyed fishing and raising small livestock.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of Windsor; daughter, Connie (Gary) Lipe of Mt. Vernon; grandson, Kane Lipe of Mt. Vernon.
William was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son Robert Dean Hicks, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Service information
1:00PM
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
12:00PM-1:00PM
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
