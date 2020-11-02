DECATUR - William Saunders "Bill" Blalock, 87, of Decatur, IL passed away October 28, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born to William J. and Mary L. Blalock in Winston-Salem NC. He grew up in Greensboro where he achieved Eagle Scout and later graduated from Curry High School. He was attending North Carolina State when he met Mary E Delbridge whom he married on June 12, 1955 in Spring Hope, NC. He graduated from NC State in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the SAE fraternity.

Bill and Mary moved to Detroit, MI and while working at Chrysler Corporation he obtained an MBA and his Masters degree in Automotive Engineering at Chrysler Institute before joining Marvel-Schebler in Decatur, IL as an endurance test engineer. He became assistant chief engineer of fuel injection and was promoted to chief engineer of fuel metering at Marvel-Schebler Products Division of Borg-Warner Corp. Ultimately, he became President of the Automotive Components Group of Borg-Warner and then Transportation Group Executive Vice-President of the Automotive Division. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. In 1988 he bought Kopetz Mfg. Inc. of Decatur, IL which he owned and operated until 2008.