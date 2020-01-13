MOUNT ZION — William Thomas Moore 62, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away peacefully at 2:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Bill was born May 24, 1957, the son of Thomas W. and Carol (Robbins) Moore. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1975. Bill was a precision machinist at several places including Wabel Tool, Caterpillar, and Burk's Pump. He was also an over-the-road semi driver. Bill was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Bill was one of the coolest guys ever. He loved all things outdoors – fishing, yardwork, taking walks, gardening, and grilling out. Bill had many interests and talents and enjoyed working with his hands. He loved spending every January in Florida with his family. Bill was incredibly smart and witty and always had a smile on his face. He was a huge help to his parents.

Bill is survived by his mother: Carol; his brother: Daniel Moore (Terri) of Decatur; sister: Peggy Moore (Paula) of Idaho Springs, CO; nephews: Eric Moore (Leslie) of Springfield and Darrin Moore (girlfriend Alyssa) of Decatur; great nieces: Maddie and Abby of Springfield; special friend: Rase Bennett of Findlay.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Moore.