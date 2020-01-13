MOUNT ZION — William Thomas Moore 62, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away peacefully at 2:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Bill was born May 24, 1957, the son of Thomas W. and Carol (Robbins) Moore. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1975. Bill was a precision machinist at several places including Wabel Tool, Caterpillar, and Burk's Pump. He was also an over-the-road semi driver. Bill was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Bill was one of the coolest guys ever. He loved all things outdoors – fishing, yardwork, taking walks, gardening, and grilling out. Bill had many interests and talents and enjoyed working with his hands. He loved spending every January in Florida with his family. Bill was incredibly smart and witty and always had a smile on his face. He was a huge help to his parents.
Bill is survived by his mother: Carol; his brother: Daniel Moore (Terri) of Decatur; sister: Peggy Moore (Paula) of Idaho Springs, CO; nephews: Eric Moore (Leslie) of Springfield and Darrin Moore (girlfriend Alyssa) of Decatur; great nieces: Maddie and Abby of Springfield; special friend: Rase Bennett of Findlay.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Moore.
The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.
Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
The family wishes to thank so many for their help and care of Bill – including Dr. Collins, neurology specialist; the staff at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church family.
Bill was a wonderful and brave man who will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.