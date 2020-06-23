William Todd Bright
MOUNT ZION — William “Todd” Bright, 56, of rural Findlay, IL, formerly of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Friday morning, June 19, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Shelby Christian Church, Shelbyville, IL with Revs. Mark Sanders and Matt McGregor officiating. Due to limited seating in the church, friends are invited to bring lawn chairs or remain in their cars during the service. A balloon release will follow the funeral service. Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be at a later date in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL. Memorials may be given to the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance.

Todd was born on August 3, 1963 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Harry O. and Reta F. (Fultz) Bright. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 1981. Todd worked for The Kelly Group in Decatur, IL as a millwright. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating and was a skilled handyman. Todd married Anna Marie Hamilton on April 21, 1995. He loved and cherished family time, especially with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; children, Ashley Plank (Neil) of Bloomington, IL, Samantha Bright of Decatur, IL, Melissa Nichols (Jeremy) of Lovington, IL and C.J. Crawley of Chestnut, IL; parents, Harry and Reta Bright of Decatur, IL; brother, Troy Bright of Decatur, IL; sister, Tracy Steele (Jason) of Mt. Zion, IL; 12 grandchildren, Evan, Ella, Ethan, Jaxson, Landon, Grayson, Aiden, Kade, Jace, Dayton, Carlie and Shaukana; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Louise Bright; and maternal grandparents, Ree and Maxine Fultz.

Todd was loved by many and a friend to all.

Phase Four Guidelines will be in effect. Please view the guidelines and send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com

