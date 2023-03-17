March 8, 1940 - March 15, 2023

DECATUR - William Wayne Strohl Sr., 83, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A private family service was held. There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Decatur.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care handled the arrangements.

Bill was born March 8, 1940, in Decatur to George E. Strohl Sr. and Yvonne (LaMotte) Strohl. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School. He retired from A.E. Staley Co., where he worked for thirty-four years. He was a union representative for four years, union president for eight years and a union committee man for thirteen years. He did volunteer work for the Salvation Army after retirement, including teaching Sunday school with his wife.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and camping. Bill also enjoyed following all of his grandchildren in their many activities over the years. He married Gloria K. (Hull) on November 19, 1961. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Bill is survived by his three sons: William W. Strohl Jr. (Susan) of Lombard, IL, Timothy S. Strohl (Tammy) of Wellington, CO, Michael A. Strohl (Sheri) of Heyworth, IL; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one brother.

The family would like to thank the 6th floor staff of St. Mary's for their compassionate care during his final days.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.